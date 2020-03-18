Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) traded today at $36.70, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 1.7 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 21 million shares.

There is potential upside of 128.1% for shares of Citigroup Inc based on a current price of $36.97 and an average consensus analyst price target of $84.33. Citigroup Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $70.86 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $71.76.

Citigroup Inc. is a diversified financial services holding company that provides a broad range of financial services to consumer and corporate customers. The Company services include investment banking, retail brokerage, corporate banking, and cash management products and services. Citigroup serves customers globally.

In the past 52 weeks, Citigroup Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $36.70 and a high of $83.11 and are now at $36.97. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Citigroup Inc and will alert subscribers who have C in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.