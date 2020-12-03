Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Church & Dwight (CHD)

Shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) traded at a new 52-week low today of $63.01. Approximately 88,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Church & Dwight have traded between the current low of $63.01 and a high of $80.99 and are now at $63.76. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes household, personal care, and specialty products. The Company offers contraceptive products, laundry and dishwashing detergents, toothbrushes, shampoos, vitamins, pregnancy test kits, and hair removers. Church & Dwight sells its products to consumers through supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, and websites.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) defies analysts with a current price ($63.76) 21.4% above its average consensus price target of $50.12. Church & Dwight shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $72.86 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $73.56.

