Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Chipotle Mexican (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican (NYSE:CMG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $520.00. So far today approximately 85,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 671,000 shares.

Chipotle Mexican share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $940.28 and the current low of $520.00 and are currently at $521.10 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% lower and 2.19% lower over the past week, respectively.

Chipotle Mexican (NYSE:CMG) defies analysts with a current price ($521.10) 26.5% above its average consensus price target of $382.92. Chipotle Mexican shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $799.50 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $836.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. owns and operates quick serve Mexican restaurants. The Company manages restaurants throughout the United States.

