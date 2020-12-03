Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Chevron Corp (CVX)

Shares of Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) traded today at $75.73, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 123,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 10 million shares.

Chevron Corporation is an integrated energy company with operations in countries located around the world. The Company produces and transports crude oil and natural gas. Chevron also refines, markets, and distributes fuels, as well as is involved in chemical and mining operations, power generation, and energy services.

Chevron Corp has overhead space with shares priced $76.97, or 45.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $140.81. Chevron Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $108.24 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $116.91.

In the past 52 weeks, Chevron Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $75.73 and a high of $127.34 and are now at $76.97. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

