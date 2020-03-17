Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Cf Industries Ho (CF)

Shares of Cf Industries Ho (NYSE:CF) traded today at $22.89, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 425,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.2 million shares.

Cf Industries Ho (NYSE:CF) has potential upside of 79.0% based on a current price of $23.15 and analysts' consensus price target of $41.44. Cf Industries Ho shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $39.69 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $45.37.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen and phosphate fertilizer products globally. The Company offers products in the nitrogen segment includes ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, ammonium nitrate, diesel exhaust fluid, and aqua ammonia. CF Industries Holdings provides phosphate segment are diammonium and monoammonium phosphate.

In the past 52 weeks, Cf Industries Ho share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $22.89 and a high of $55.15 and are now at $23.15. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

