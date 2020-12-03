Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $9.05. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 882,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 10.6 million shares.

CenturyLink Inc. is an integrated communications company that provides communications services, including voice, local and long-distance, network access, private line including special access, public access, broadband, data, managed hosting including cloud hosting, colocation, wireless and video services.

There is potential upside of 116.9% for shares of Centurylink Inc based on a current price of $9.06 and an average consensus analyst price target of $19.65. Centurylink Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $12.59 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $13.33.

Centurylink Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.30 and the current low of $9.05 and are currently at $9.06 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

