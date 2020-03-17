Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Celanese Corp-A (CE)

Celanese Corp-A (NYSE:CE) traded today at a new 52-week low of $64.44. Approximately 147,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Celanese Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $64.44 and a high of $128.88 and are now at $65.94. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% lower and 2.64% lower over the past week, respectively.

Celanese Corp-A has overhead space with shares priced $65.94, or 46.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $123.53. Celanese Corp-A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $105.24 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $113.21.

Celanese Corporation operates as a global integrated producer of chemicals and advanced materials. The Company offers products such as acetyl, acetate, vinyl emulsion, and engineered polymers. Celanese operations serves customers worldwide.

