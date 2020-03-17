Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Carmax Inc (KMX)

Shares of Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $49.60. So far today approximately 821,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares.

Potential upside of 44.9% exists for Carmax Inc, based on a current level of $50.13 and analysts' average consensus price target of $72.62. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $89.50 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $91.33.

In the past 52 weeks, Carmax Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $49.60 and a high of $103.18 and are now at $50.13. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

CarMax, Inc. sells at retail used cars and light trucks. The Company purchases, reconditions, and sells used vehicles in its superstores and franchises throughout the United States.

