Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Cadence Design (CDNS)

Shares of Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $53.39. Approximately 331,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.1 million shares.

Based on a current price of $53.97, Cadence Design is currently 13.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $46.60. Cadence Design shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $69.29 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $71.24.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software technology, design and consulting services and technology. The Company licenses its electronic design automation software technology and provides a variety of professional services. Cadence's design realization solutions are used to design and develop complex chips and electronic systems, including semiconductors.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cadence Design have traded between the current low of $53.39 and a high of $80.40 and are now at $53.97. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% lower and 0.96% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cadence Design and will alert subscribers who have CDNS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.