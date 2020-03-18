Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Bunge Ltd (BG)

Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $31.77. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 149,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.4 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bunge Ltd have traded between the current low of $31.77 and a high of $59.65 and are now at $32.82. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Bunge Limited operates as a global agribusiness and food company. The Company buys, sells, stores, transports, and processes oilseeds and grains to make protein meal for animal feed and edible oil products for commercial customers. Bunge also produces sugar and ethanol from sugarcane, mills wheat, and corn, as well as sells fertilizers.

There is potential upside of 159.6% for shares of Bunge Ltd based on a current price of $32.82 and an average consensus analyst price target of $85.20. Bunge Ltd shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $51.24 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $54.54.

