Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Brixmor Property (BRX)

Shares of Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $11.69. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 380,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.1 million shares.

Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX) has potential upside of 46.1% based on a current price of $12.11 and analysts' consensus price target of $17.69. Brixmor Property shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $19.56 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $19.67.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. Brixmor Property Group serves customers in the United States.

Over the past year, Brixmor Propertyhas traded in a range of $11.69 to $22.74 and are now at $12.11. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

