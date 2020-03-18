Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Brandywine Rlty (BDN)

Brandywine Rlty (NYSE:BDN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $9.52. Approximately 376,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.8 million shares.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed, and fully integrated real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, and development of primarily suburban office properties. It also owns an interest in and operates a commercial real estate management services company.

In the past 52 weeks, Brandywine Rlty share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $9.52 and a high of $16.25 and are now at $10.12. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

There is potential upside of 77.9% for shares of Brandywine Rlty based on a current price of $10.12 and an average consensus analyst price target of $18.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $14.92 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $14.97.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Brandywine Rlty and will alert subscribers who have BDN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.