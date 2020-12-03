Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Brandywine Rlty (BDN)

Brandywine Rlty (NYSE:BDN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $10.95. So far today approximately 211,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares.

Brandywine Rlty has overhead space with shares priced $10.99, or 39.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $18.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $15.01 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $15.37.

Over the past year, Brandywine Rltyhas traded in a range of $10.95 to $16.25 and are now at $10.99. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed, and fully integrated real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, and development of primarily suburban office properties. It also owns an interest in and operates a commercial real estate management services company.

