Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Black Hills Corp (BKH)

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) traded at a new 52-week low today of $48.07. So far today approximately 63,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 429,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Black Hills Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $48.07 and a high of $87.12 and are now at $49.37. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company. The Company generates wholesale electricity, produce natural gas, oil and coal, and market energy. Black Hills serves customers in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

There is potential upside of 22.3% for shares of Black Hills Corp based on a current price of $49.37 and an average consensus analyst price target of $60.40. Black Hills Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $77.77 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $78.57.

