Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Beacon Roofing S (BECN)

Beacon Roofing S (NASDAQ:BECN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $15.14. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 69,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 644,000 shares.

Potential upside of 280.4% exists for Beacon Roofing S, based on a current level of $16.08 and analysts' average consensus price target of $61.17. Beacon Roofing S shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $31.91 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $32.76.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. The Company also offers other complementary building materials, including siding, windows, specialty lumber products, and waterproofing systems for residential and non-residential building exteriors.

Beacon Roofing S share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.00 and the current low of $15.14 and are currently at $16.08 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

