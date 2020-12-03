Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Bank Of America (BAC)

Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) traded today at a new 52-week low of $20.42. So far today approximately 7.7 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 67.5 million shares.

Over the past year, Bank Of Americahas traded in a range of $20.42 to $35.72 and are now at $20.86. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

There is potential upside of 66.8% for shares of Bank Of America based on a current price of $20.86 and an average consensus analyst price target of $34.80. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $30.69 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $32.62.

Bank of America Corporation accepts deposits and offers banking, investing, asset management, and other financial and risk-management products and services. The Company has a mortgage lending subsidiary, and an investment banking and securities brokerage subsidiary.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bank Of America and will alert subscribers who have BAC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.