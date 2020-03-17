Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Axis Capital (AXS)

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $34.00. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 103,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 569,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 78.8% for shares of Axis Capital based on a current price of $34.05 and an average consensus analyst price target of $60.88. Axis Capital shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $59.71 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $61.02.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers insurance covers for property, workers compensation, professional liability, casualty, and marine and aviation. Axis Capital serves customers in the United States and Canada.

Axis Capital share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $67.51 and the current low of $34.00 and are currently at $34.05 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Axis Capital and will alert subscribers who have AXS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.