Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Axalta Coating S (AXTA)

Axalta Coating S (NYSE:AXTA) traded today at a new 52-week low of $15.10. Approximately 669,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Axalta Coating S have traded between the current low of $15.10 and a high of $32.20 and are now at $15.50. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes coating systems. The Company offers products and services which includes paint, color matching tools, application technologies, and customer training and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems serves automotive, transportation, general industrial, and architectural and decorative sectors.

There is potential upside of 119.4% for shares of Axalta Coating S based on a current price of $15.50 and an average consensus analyst price target of $34.00. Axalta Coating S shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $27.63 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $28.72.

