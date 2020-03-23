Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of At&T Inc (T)

Shares of At&T Inc (NYSE:T) traded at a new 52-week low today of $27.01. Approximately 6.4 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 45.5 million shares.

There is potential upside of 26.6% for shares of At&T Inc based on a current price of $27.07 and an average consensus analyst price target of $34.27. At&T Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $36.41 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $36.87.

AT&T Inc. is a communications holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides local and long-distance phone service, wireless and data communications, Internet access and messaging, IP-based and satellite television, security services, telecommunications equipment, and directory advertising and publishing.

Over the past year, At&T Inchas traded in a range of $27.01 to $39.58 and are now at $27.07. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

