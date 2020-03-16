Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Assured Guaranty (AGO)

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) traded today at a new 52-week low of $30.52. Approximately 85,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 576,000 shares.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. provides financial guaranty insurance and reinsurance coverage. The Company's products include guaranties for municipal finance, structured finance, and infrastructure finance.

Assured Guaranty has overhead space with shares priced $30.78, or 39.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $51.00. Assured Guaranty shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $45.30 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $45.33.

Over the past year, Assured Guarantyhas traded in a range of $30.52 to $50.77 and are now at $30.78. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% lower and 2.89% lower over the past week, respectively.

