Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Apache Corp (APA)

Shares of Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $5.02. So far today approximately 2.5 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 7.6 million shares.

There is potential upside of 809.4% for shares of Apache Corp based on a current price of $5.05 and an average consensus analyst price target of $45.92. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $24.56 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $26.08.

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Apache operates worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Apache Corp have traded between the current low of $5.02 and a high of $38.12 and are now at $5.05. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

