Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Aon Plc (AON)

Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) traded today at $144.60, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 115,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares.

Aon PLC is a professional services provider. The Company is comprised of risk and insurance brokerage consulting. Aon's services include helping manage risk for clients, negotiating and placing insurance risk with other carriers, and advising clients related to health and benefits, retirement, compensation, strategic human capital, and human resource outsourcing.

Over the past year, Aon Plchas traded in a range of $144.60 to $238.19 and are now at $146.41. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Potential upside of 3.5% exists for Aon Plc, based on a current level of $146.41 and analysts' average consensus price target of $151.50. Aon Plc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $199.07 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $210.17.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Aon Plc on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $224.82. Since that call, shares of Aon Plc have fallen 33.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.