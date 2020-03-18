Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Annaly Capital M (NLY)

Annaly Capital M (NYSE:NLY) traded at a new 52-week low today of $5.65. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 4.2 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 18.3 million shares.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is a capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company's principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders through capital preservation, prudent selection of investments, and continuous management of its portfolio. The company operates as a REIT.

Annaly Capital M (NYSE:NLY) has potential upside of 81.1% based on a current price of $5.71 and analysts' consensus price target of $10.33. Annaly Capital M shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $9.16 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $9.42.

In the past 52 weeks, Annaly Capital M share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $5.65 and a high of $10.50 and are now at $5.71. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Annaly Capital M and will alert subscribers who have NLY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.