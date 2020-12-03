Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Annaly Capital M (NLY)

Annaly Capital M (NYSE:NLY) traded today at a new 52-week low of $6.69. So far today approximately 2.9 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 15.1 million shares.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is a capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company's principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders through capital preservation, prudent selection of investments, and continuous management of its portfolio. The company operates as a REIT.

In the past 52 weeks, Annaly Capital M share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $6.69 and a high of $10.50 and are now at $6.74. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

There is potential upside of 53.4% for shares of Annaly Capital M based on a current price of $6.74 and an average consensus analyst price target of $10.33. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $9.21 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $9.65.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Annaly Capital M. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Annaly Capital M in search of a potential trend change.