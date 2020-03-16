Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Alexandria Real (ARE)

Shares of Alexandria Real (NYSE:ARE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $128.22. Approximately 53,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 781,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 5.6% for shares of Alexandria Real based on a current price of $129.20 and an average consensus analyst price target of $136.45. Alexandria Real shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $154.50 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $162.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. acquires, manages, expands, and develops office and laboratory space properties. The Company leases its properties to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic and personal care products companies, research institutions, and related government agencies. Alexandria Real Estate Equities serves customers in the State of California.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alexandria Real have traded between the current low of $128.22 and a high of $175.74 and are now at $129.20. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

