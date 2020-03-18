Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Alcoa Corp (AA)

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) traded today at a new 52-week low of $6.31. So far today approximately 928,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.8 million shares.

Alcoa Corporation manufactures metal products. The Company produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. Alcoa serves aluminium industry worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Alcoa Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $6.31 and a high of $29.73 and are now at $6.48. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.2% lower and 5.38% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 891.2% for shares of Alcoa Corp based on a current price of $6.48 and an average consensus analyst price target of $64.23. Alcoa Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $14.90 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $19.44.

