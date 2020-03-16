Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Alcoa Corp (AA)

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) traded today at $6.73, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 1 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 7 million shares.

There is potential upside of 802.1% for shares of Alcoa Corp based on a current price of $7.12 and an average consensus analyst price target of $64.23. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.47 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $19.60.

Over the past year, Alcoa Corphas traded in a range of $6.73 to $29.73 and are now at $7.12. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.95% lower and 7.71% lower over the past week, respectively.

Alcoa Corporation manufactures metal products. The Company produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. Alcoa serves aluminium industry worldwide.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Alcoa Corp on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.61. Since that call, shares of Alcoa Corp have fallen 41.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.