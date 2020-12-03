Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Abiomed Inc (ABMD)

Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) traded at a new 52-week low today of $139.12. So far today approximately 68,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 654,000 shares.

Potential upside of 166.6% exists for Abiomed Inc, based on a current level of $142.95 and analysts' average consensus price target of $381.11. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $172.41 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $201.13.

Over the past year, Abiomed Inchas traded in a range of $139.12 to $348.27 and are now at $142.95. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.8% lower and 0.48% lower over the past week, respectively.

ABIOMED, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular products. The Company develops technologies designed to assist and replace the pumping function of the heart. Abiomed's products and services are used by health care professionals in worldwide.

