Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Regeneron Pharm (REGN)

Shares of Regeneron Pharm (NASDAQ:REGN) traded at a new 52-week high today of $577.70. Approximately 436,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Regeneron Pharm have traded between a low of $271.57 and a high of $577.70 and are now at $575.57, which is 112% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals serves the healthcare sector in the United States.

Based on a current price of $575.57, Regeneron Pharm is currently 36.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $368.55. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $491.21 and further support at its 200-day MA of $370.89.

