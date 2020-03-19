Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) traded at a new 52-week high today of $83.00. This new high was reached on below average trading volume as 3.1 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 22.5 million shares.

Over the past year, Gilead Sciences has traded in a range of $60.89 to $83.00 and is now at $81.48, 34% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% higher and 0.81% higher over the past week, respectively.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The Company primary areas of focus include HIV, AIDS, liver disease, and serious cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

Gilead Sciences has overhead space with shares priced $81.48, or 5.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $86.00. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $68.33 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $66.17.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Gilead Sciences. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Gilead Sciences in search of a potential trend change.