Waste Management Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (WM)

Today, shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $92.54 on a volume of 319K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Waste Management share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $126.79 and a 52-week low of $85.34 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $94.41 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.5% lower and 2.51% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Waste Management on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $117.39. Since that call, shares of Waste Management have fallen 22.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.