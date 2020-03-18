Waste Management Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (WM)

Today, shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $108.61 on a volume of 192K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Waste Management share prices have been bracketed by a low of $85.50 and a high of $126.79 and are now at $103.83, 21% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Waste Management and will alert subscribers who have WM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.