Wash Fed: New 52-Week Low Set Today (WAFD)

Wash Fed (NASDAQ:WAFD) traded at a new 52-week low today of $23.45. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 71,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 455,000 shares.

Washington Federal, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's principal activities consists of taking deposits from the public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and loans on multi-family and other income producing properties.

There is potential upside of 53.6% for shares of Wash Fed based on a current price of $23.45 and an average consensus analyst price target of $36.00. Wash Fed shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.01 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $35.20.

Over the past year, Wash Fedhas traded in a range of $23.45 to $38.26 and are now at $23.45. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

