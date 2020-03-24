Wal-Mart Stores Crosses Above its 10-day MA (WMT)

Today, shares of Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $114.43 on a volume of 542K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Wal-Mart Stores share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $128.08 and a 52-week low of $96.53 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $116.62 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

