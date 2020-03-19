Waddell & Reed-A Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (WDR)

Today, shares of Waddell & Reed-A (NYSE:WDR) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $12.26 on a volume of 273K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Waddell & Reed-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.87 and a high of $19.18 and are now at $12.73, 29% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Waddell & Reed-A and will alert subscribers who have WDR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.