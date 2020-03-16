Wabtec Corp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) traded at a new 52-week low today of $47.90. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 73,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.6 million shares.

Over the past year, Wabtec Corphas traded in a range of $47.90 to $81.75 and are now at $49.95. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% lower and 2.9% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 96.4% exists for Wabtec Corp, based on a current level of $49.95 and analysts' average consensus price target of $98.08. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $72.46 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $74.13.

Wabtec Corporation, doing business as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, provides technology products and services for the rail industry on a worldwide basis. The Company manufactures a range of products for locomotives, freight cars, and passenger transit vehicles. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also builds new locomotives and provides aftermarket services.

