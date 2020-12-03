Wabtec Corp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) traded today at a new 52-week low of $51.93. So far today approximately 157,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares.

Wabtec Corporation, doing business as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, provides technology products and services for the rail industry on a worldwide basis. The Company manufactures a range of products for locomotives, freight cars, and passenger transit vehicles. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also builds new locomotives and provides aftermarket services.

Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) has potential upside of 86.2% based on a current price of $52.69 and analysts' consensus price target of $98.08. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $72.57 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $75.08.

Wabtec Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $81.75 and the current low of $51.93 and are currently at $52.69 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wabtec Corp and will alert subscribers who have WAB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.