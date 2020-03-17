Voya Financial I: The Losing Streak Continues (VOYA)

Voya Financial I (NYSE:VOYA) traded today at a new 52-week low of $37.84. So far today approximately 171,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares.

Voya Financial I has overhead space with shares priced $37.85, or 38.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $61.70. Voya Financial I shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $55.66 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $58.31.

Voya Financial, Inc. is a retirement, investment, and insurance company. The Company offers asset accumulation, asset protection and asset distribution products and services to individual, and institutional customers in the United States.

Over the past year, Voya Financial Ihas traded in a range of $37.84 to $63.81 and are now at $37.85. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

