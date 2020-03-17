Vmware Inc-Cl A: New 52-Week Low Set Today (VMW)

Shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW) traded today at $86.00, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 332,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW) has potential upside of 57.8% based on a current price of $88.29 and analysts' consensus price target of $139.30. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $143.21 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $155.75.

VMware, Inc. provides virtualization solutions from the desktop to the data center. The Company's solution products addresses a range of IT problems, which includes cost and operational inefficiencies, business continuity, software lifecycle management, and desktop management.

Over the past year, Vmware Inc-Cl Ahas traded in a range of $86.00 to $206.41 and are now at $88.29. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

