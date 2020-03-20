Vmware Inc-Cl A Crosses Above its 10-day MA (VMW)

Today, shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $102.24 on a volume of 143K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Vmware Inc-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $206.41 and a 52-week low of $86.00 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $104.24 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.25% lower and 3.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

