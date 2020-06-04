Visa Inc-Class A Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (V)

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $159.84 on a volume of 3.1 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Visa Inc-Class A have traded between a low of $133.93 and a high of $214.17 and are now at $162.66, which is 21% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 2.49% lower over the past week, respectively.

