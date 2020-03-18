Viasat Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (VSAT)

Shares of Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) traded at a new 52-week low today of $35.63. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 130,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 592,000 shares.

Potential upside of 100.8% exists for Viasat Inc, based on a current level of $36.61 and analysts' average consensus price target of $73.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $61.72 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $73.49.

ViaSat, Inc. provides advanced broadband digital satellite communications and other wireless networking and signal processing equipment and services. The Company's defense products include satellite communications products consisting of modems, terminals, and network control systems, advanced multifunction information distribution systems, and simulation test equipment.

Over the past year, Viasat Inchas traded in a range of $35.63 to $94.67 and are now at $36.61. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

