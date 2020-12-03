Vf Corp: The Losing Streak Continues (VFC)

Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) traded today at a new 52-week low of $58.05. So far today approximately 128,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.8 million shares.

VF Corporation is an international apparel company. The Company owns a broad portfolio of brands in the jeanswear, outerwear, packs, footwear, sportswear, and occupational apparel categories. VF products are marketed to consumers shopping in specialty stores, upscale, traditional department stores, national chains, and mass merchants.

Over the past year, Vf Corphas traded in a range of $58.05 to $100.23 and are now at $58.11. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% lower and 2.48% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 43.3% for shares of Vf Corp based on a current price of $58.11 and an average consensus analyst price target of $83.28. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $84.95 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $86.54.

