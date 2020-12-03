Verizon Communic Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Verizon Communic (NYSE:VZ) traded today at $51.63, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 2.3 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 16.9 million shares.

There is potential upside of 7.1% for shares of Verizon Communic based on a current price of $52.06 and an average consensus analyst price target of $55.77. Verizon Communic shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $58.66 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $58.69.

Over the past year, Verizon Communichas traded in a range of $51.63 to $62.22 and are now at $52.06. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Verizon Communications Inc. is an integrated telecommunications company that provides wire line voice and data services, wireless services, Internet services, and published directory information. The Company also provides network services for the federal government including business phone lines, data services, telecommunications equipment, and payphones.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Verizon Communic and will alert subscribers who have VZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.