Vereit Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (VER)

Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) traded at a new 52-week low today of $6.15. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 830,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 12 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Vereit Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $6.15 and a high of $10.18 and are now at $6.18. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 0.77% lower over the past week, respectively.

Vereit Inc has overhead space with shares priced $6.18, or 23.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $8.09. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $9.42 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $9.43.

VEREIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, acquires, manages, leases, and finances a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office, and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT serves customers in the United States.

