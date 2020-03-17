Ventas Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (VTR)

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $22.00. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 982,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.5 million shares.

Ventas, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Trust owns seniors housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, and medical office buildings in the United States and Canada.

Over the past year, Ventas Inchas traded in a range of $22.00 to $75.40 and are now at $22.24. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Potential upside of 147.3% exists for Ventas Inc, based on a current level of $22.24 and analysts' average consensus price target of $55.00. Ventas Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $55.09 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $63.88.

