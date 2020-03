Ventas Inc Crosses Above its 10-day MA (VTR)

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $25.04 on a volume of 897K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Ventas Inc has traded in a range of $13.35 to $75.40 and is now at $26.08, 95% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ventas Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ventas Inc in search of a potential trend change.