Veeva Systems-A Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (VEEV)

Veeva Systems-A (NYSE:VEEV) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $139.00 on a volume of 438K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Veeva Systems-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $118.11 and a high of $176.90 and are now at $150.17, 27% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

