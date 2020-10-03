Veeva Systems-A Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (VEEV)

Veeva Systems-A (NYSE:VEEV) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $144.33 on a volume of 246K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Veeva Systems-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $176.90 and a 52-week low of $115.00 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $141.26 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Veeva Systems-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Veeva Systems-A in search of a potential trend change.