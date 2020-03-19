Vector Group Ltd Crosses Above its 10-day MA (VGR)

Today, shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $11.45 on a volume of 323K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vector Group Ltd have traded between a low of $7.92 and a high of $14.50 and are now at $11.72, which is 48% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% higher and 0.72% lower over the past week, respectively.

